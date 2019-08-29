'There will be other teams watching him' - Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom speaks on Florian Kamberi transfer interest

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom has said he remains "hopeful" that striker Florian Kamberi will stay at Easter Road.





The 24-year-old, who has two years left on his deal with the Capital club, was linked with a return to his homeland of Switzerland, with FC Basel watching the player in two matches.

But while Heckingbottom is aware of the St. Jakob-Park side's interest in Kamberi, he insisted there has been no contact from the 20-time Swiss Super League winners.

"We knew they were looking but there has been no communication, no dialogue, no offer - nothing like that," Heckingbottom said.

"I've always been hopeful he'll stay. I want to keep him here, but sometimes it's out of your control.

"Speculation is ongoing all the time - there will be other teams watching him now as well.

"We'll have to just wait and see, we've still got a few days of the window left yet."