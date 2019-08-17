‘This isn’t good enough’ - Hibs fans react to extra-time win over Morton

Hibs may have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup but positivity was in short supply among supporters after the team’s unconvincing display against Morton.

Here is a selection of tweets in response to the 5-3 extra-time victory at Easter Road.

@kthomson44: “This isn’t good enough. Hecky has to admit we aren’t good enough and make the changes needed now or it will be the end of him at Hibs.”

@JDHibs: “Hecky came in and got us very organised & hard to beat with Lenny’s squad. He’s now signed his own players and even our stalwarts of the last few seasons are all over the place. Defence a shambles. Midfield awful. No tempo. No organisation. 9 goals conceded in 2 games. Brutal.”

@RyanMcc55905527: “New defenders needed in ASAP.”

@duloch_hibs: “There's a big hole at the base of our midfield that used to be filled by big Marv. For PH to say we're finished in the transfer market is utter lunacy.”

@ScottBallandor: “If Scott Allan gets injured we may as well just disband as a club.”

@LeeMc2105: “Finally got over the line but the questions from the majority of the fans still stand, the style of football on offer at the moment is shocking and serious improvement is required. Quality additions need to be added. Is he the right man to take us forward not a chance.”

@ConorMcLeod17: “Every time we score you can guarantee Scott Allan is involved. We need better players surrounding him. The guy deserves better. Heck’s signings have been poor.”

@robertscott661: “Fraser Murray should be in the team ahead of Slivka/Newell every time.”

@LeonHibs1: “We cant sell Kamberi. End of.”

It wasn’t all complete doom and gloom, however.

@iannic70 tweeted: “All premier teams struggled today, not pretty but we have lost one game so far and won five.”

@FamousFive1875: “This season played 7, won 5, drew 1, lost 1. I’d much rather we won and played s****, than played like Madrid and didn't. Don't get me wrong I want exciting performances as well but results first. "it's a results business" after all.”

@wallace92hfc: “3 positives from today - Kamberi looked back to his best, brilliant all day. Fraser Murray’s hold-up play and ability to get by a man was brilliant today. We’re through.”