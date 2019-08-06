Thomas Agyepong, ex-Hibs winger, seals move to Belgian top flight with Waasland-Beveren

Former Hibs winger Thomas Agyepong has joined Belgian top-flight side Waasland-Beveren on loan from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old, who played ten times for the Capital club during an injury-hit spell last term, has agreed a season-long loan with the East Flanders side.

Agyepong was part of the Ghana squad for this year's Africa Cup of Nations but the wideman suffered an injury just 36 minutes into the Black Stars' first match and played no further part in the tournament. Kwesi Appiah's side were knocked out on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Referring to Hibs as "one of the better-known top Scottish teams", the Belgian side issued a statement, saying: "Waasland-Beveren also agreed a purchase option on the Ghanaian attacker.

"The club is convinced that Agyepong will soon show his worth for Waasland-Beveren."

Writing on Instagram, Agyepong added: "Thrilled to have joined Waasland-Beveren on loan. I can't wait to get started with my team-mates and play in front of the great fans.

"Thank you all for the wonderful welcoming messages. I'm looking forward to a great season."

The winger will come up against former Easter Road team-mate Stephane Omeonga, who is on loan from Genoa at Cercle Brugge, while former Manchester City colleagues Vincent Kompany and Samir Nasri are both at Anderlecht.

Agyepong began his career with the Right to Dream Academy, joining Manchester City in 2015. He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Citizens, and has been on loan to Twente and NAC Breda in the Netherlands, as well as Hibs last season.