Thomas Agyepong named in Ghana squad for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Thomas Agyepong has been included in Kwesi Appiah's 23-man Ghana squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The winger, who spent last season on loan at Hibs from Manchester City, has been capped five times by the Black Stars, and has been included in a midfield alongside former Celtic loanee Mubarak Wakaso, Newcastle United's Christian Atsu and Andre Ayew of Fenerbahce.

Agyepong played just ten times for the Easter Road side in all competitions, with the 22-year-old sidelined for around four months through injury.

Appiah sent five players home as he whittled his squad down after a training camp in Dubai but Agyepong kept his place, and could line up against Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum, with Ghana set to face Cameroon in the group stages.

His last international call-up came against Sierra Leone in October last year.

The Black Stars, four-time AFCON winners, also face Benin and Guinea-Bissau in their opening matches. They finished fourth in the 2017 edition of the competition, and were runners-up in 2015.

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United), Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko).

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffenheim) John Boye (Metz), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Joseph Aidoo (Genk), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli), Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki), Thomas Agyepong (Hibs, on loan from Manchester City)

Attackers: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor) and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes).