Thomas Agyepong named in provisional Ghana squad for Africa Cup of Nations despite lack of action for Hibs

Thomas Agyepong has been named in Ghana's 29-man provisional squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations - despite having played just 32 minutes of first team football in the past six months.













The on-loan Manchester City winger’s season with Hibs was ravaged by injury, restricting him to just ten appearances and only one start for the Easter Road club.

A thigh injury sustained in his comeback match following two months out with a knee problem ruled the 22-year-old out from late November until he returned to play three times as a substitute in the closing matches of the season.

However, that hasn’t stopped Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah including him in his plans ahead of the tournament in Egypt.

Appiah’s squad will head to Dubai on June 1 to complete their final preparations with matches against Namibia and South Africa having been arranged before it is trimmed to 23 players.