Thomas Agyepong, Stephane Omeonga, Mark Milligan - How last season's Hibs squad are faring this term

A total of 19 players left Hibs over the course of last season - here's what they're up to this season

Thomas Agyepong - Waasland-Beveren

Thomas Agyepong joined Belgian outfit Waasland-Beveren on loan from Manchester City during the summer, and has played four matches, starting two. He is yet to score or register an assist, and has been on the losing team on three occasions while he helped the side to a 1-1 draw with Sint-Truiden last weekend.

Efe Ambrose - Unattached

The Easter Road favourite triggered a clause in his contract allowing him to depart Hibs in January, eventually joining Frank Lampard's Derby County in the English Championship. He didn't feature at all for the Rams, but did feature twice for the club's Under-23 side - in a 2-2 draw with West Ham and a 3-1 loss at home to Liverpool.

Marvin Bartley - Livingston

The Scottish Cup and title-winning midfielder moved to West Lothian during the summer after signing a pre-contract, and has featured ten times on league and Betfred Cup duty, notching one assist in a 4-1 win over Ross County.

Gael Bigirimana - Unattached

The Burundi midfielder has played more games for country than club this calendar year, having made eight appearances in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, the Africa Cup of Nations itself, World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies and just three (totalling 57 minutes) for Motherwell and Hibs. Still without a club since leaving Hibs at the end of his short-term deal during the summer.

Adam Bogdan - Unattached

The Hungarian 'keeper left Liverpool after his loan spell last season and is currently without a club, although going by his Instagram, he has been keeping in shape with various training sessions.

Ryan Gauld - SC Farense

The midfielder's loan arrival from Sporting CP in January was a bit out of the blue, but injury hampered his time at Easter Road and he played just six times for Hibs, nabbing an assist on his debut against Elgin City in the Scottish Cup. Has since played just once since returning to Farense for a second spell, having spent time there on loan during the 2018/19 season.

Emerson Hyndman - Atlanta United (on loan from AFC Bournemouth)

The American midfielder played 19 times for Hibs, scoring once in a 6-0 rout of Hamilton Accies, but returned to the Cherries in January before returning to his homeland with Atlanta United. Has played 15 times for the Five Stripes, with two goals and two assists to his name.

Darnell Johnson - Leicester City

Played just 25 minutes of football for Hibs after arriving on loan from Leicester City, and was booked and injured in a 2-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead. Has played three times for the Foxes' Under-23 side this season in the Premier League 2, being shown a straight red card after 55 minutes in a goalless draw with Everton before playing the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 loss to Brighton and a 2-0 win over Wolves.

Jamie Maclaren - Melbourne City

Australia international left Hibs in January this year after a disappointing second spell at Easter Road. Returned to his homeland with Melbourne City and hasn't looked back, scoring six goals in ten games.

Scott Martin - Hamilton Accies

The combative midfielder joined Hamilton last summer, and has since played 29 times for Accies, notching one assist.

Charalampos Mavrias

Played just twice for Hibs before securing a surprise move to Omonia Nicosia. He played 17 times last season scoring twice, while he has one goal from two appearances this season - and an unbeaten record after a 2-0 win over Nea Salamis and a 2-2 draw with AEK Larnaca. Capped for Greece after a long spell in the international wilderness and has since played in matches against Turkey, Italy and Armenia.

John McGinn - Aston Villa

Left Hibs for Aston Villa this time last year and had a quiet debut season at Villa Park, helping them into the play-offs and scoring the goal that secured their return to the English Premier League. Picked up where he left off with a goal on his English top-flight debut against Tottenham, and has one goal and one assist from five games so far this season. Also broke his Scotland scoring duck with the opener against Russia earlier this month.

Marc McNulty - Sunderland (on loan from Reading)

The former Hibs youngster has made six appearances for Jack Ross' Sunderland side following his summer loan switch from Reading, and has two goals and two assists from League One and EFL Cup games. The 27-year-old has netted in a 3-1 league win over Accrington and, coincidentally, registered a goal and an assist in a 3-1 EFL Cup win over the same side. "Sparky" also set up Lynden Gooch for a goal against Ipswich.

Mark Milligan - Southend United

The veteran Australia international has played, and captained, Southend on eight occasions - six league games and two EFL Cup matches - but the Shrimpers have lost all but one match in which the former Melbourne Victory midfielder has featured. Defeats by Coventry, Blackpool, Lincoln, Peterborough, Wycombe and Rochdale in League One prompted the departure of Kevin Bond with the Roots Hall outfit sitting 22nd out of 23 in the division.

Simon Murray - Bidvest Wits

Bizarre to think of him as playing for Hibs last season but that second-half substitute appearance against NSI Runavik counts. Played 29 times for Hibs, scoring 14 and assisting six, and had eight goals and two assists for the South African side before suffering a serious cruciate injury earlier this season.

Miquel Nelom - Willem II

The former Feyenoord defender played just three games for Hibs - two out of position - before suffering a knee injury and never featuring again beyond the bench. Had an unsuccessful trial spell with Vitesse Arnhem over the summer before joining Willem II. Has played just once in the Eredivisie this season - a 4-1 loss to Heracles Almelo last weekend.

Stephane Omeonga - Cercle Brugge (on loan from Genoa)

The affable piano-bothering midfielder moved to his homeland of Belgium over the summer, signing a season-long loan with Cercle Brugge. However, he has played just twice - both in 3-1 losses to KV Oostende and KV Mechelen - and has been an unused substitute for Cercle's last three matches.

Jonathan Spector - Retired

Former USA international played just 13 minutes for Hibs - as a second-half substitute in a first derby win over Hearts at Tynecastle in six years. Now works as Head of International Relations and Scouting for Atlanta United.

Danny Swanson - St Johnstone

Boyhood Hibs fan returned to former club St Johnstone for a third spell and has two assists in seven games for Tommy Wright's side so far this season. Played 25 times in total for Hibs, scoring one and laying on four more.