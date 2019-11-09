Three takeaways after Hibs’ emphatic 4-1 win over St Johnstone
Anthony Brown picks out three talking points as the managerless Easter Road side catch fire in Perth
May made his mark
Eddie May spoke in bullish terms on Friday about how Hibs should be perfectly capable of winning this match and stressed that they would play with attacking intent. He was vindicated on both counts. The caretaker made five changes, most notably dropping off-form midfielders Josh Vela and Stevie Mallan and starting with two strikers in a conventional 4-4-2. It all worked perfectly. Hibs got two early goals and looked completely transformed from the team that had failed to win a league game since early August under Paul Heckingbottom.
Two up worked a treat
Supporters have been calling for several months to see Florian Kamberi and Christian Doidge start together in a two-man attack after watching both of their main hitmen become bogged down as the lone-striker in a struggling team. It came as little surprise that May, coming in with a fresh pair of eyes, saw fit to play the two together, and it worked to perfection. Within 17 minutes, Kamberi had laid two goals on a plate for Doidge. While Doidge got the headlines by completing his hat-trick, Kamberi’s all-round performance was excellent, full of endeavour, skill and purpose. Both strikers looked unburdened.
Manager watch
While caretaker Eddie May - who has no desire to take over the reins on a long-term basis - was working his magic in the technical area, there were others in the McDiarmid Park stand who have an eye on taking over the reins on a more permanent basis. The most notable of those was Harry Kewell, the former Leeds United and Liverpool player who has managed Crawley Town and Notts County. Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson, who has been linked with both the Hibs and Hearts posts, was also in attendance although the Fir Park club play the Easter Road side in their next fixture after the international break. May’s impressive work so far reduces the need for a swift appointment.