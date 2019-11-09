Three takeaways after Hibs’ emphatic 4-1 win over St Johnstone

Florian Kamberi and Christian Doidge partnered up to impressive effect.

May made his mark

Eddie May spoke in bullish terms on Friday about how Hibs should be perfectly capable of winning this match and stressed that they would play with attacking intent. He was vindicated on both counts. The caretaker made five changes, most notably dropping off-form midfielders Josh Vela and Stevie Mallan and starting with two strikers in a conventional 4-4-2. It all worked perfectly. Hibs got two early goals and looked completely transformed from the team that had failed to win a league game since early August under Paul Heckingbottom.

Two up worked a treat

Supporters have been calling for several months to see Florian Kamberi and Christian Doidge start together in a two-man attack after watching both of their main hitmen become bogged down as the lone-striker in a struggling team. It came as little surprise that May, coming in with a fresh pair of eyes, saw fit to play the two together, and it worked to perfection. Within 17 minutes, Kamberi had laid two goals on a plate for Doidge. While Doidge got the headlines by completing his hat-trick, Kamberi’s all-round performance was excellent, full of endeavour, skill and purpose. Both strikers looked unburdened.

Manager watch