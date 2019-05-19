Three things we learned from Hibs 1 - 2 Aberdeen

Analysis from Easter Road as Hibs fell to defeat to Aberdeen.

Milligan's farewell

In a week where Marvin Bartley was feted by Hibs fans following the announcement he would leave the club after four years, the club confirmed fellow midfielder Mark Milligan would be leaving Easter Road once his contract expires. The Australian international made the most of his final game in a Hibs shirt. Sitting at the base of the midfield, he gave Hibs a solid platform to build from. His experience saw him cleverly placed when attacks broke down. Then he was savvy in breaking Aberdeen forays forward, with either a well-timed tackle or interception or a foul which fell into the 'clever' category. Some fans may want him to be more adventurous with his passing but he retains and recycles possession well. He'll be missed.

Murray's magic moment

Earlier this year Fraser Murray extended his Hibs deal until 2023, signing alongside friend and colleague Ryan Porteous. While the centre-back emerged as a first-team regular Murray has had to display a bit more patience. Sunday's encounter with Aberdeen was just his second start of the season - his first came last week - and his eighth appearance. Starting on the left, the 20-year-old flitted in and out of the game. As he did throughout, he drifted off the flank to pick up smart positions between the lines. He clipped a sumptuous pass into the path of Marc McNulty who opened the scoring. He should have put Hibs back in front in the second half when presented with a cross but he could only tamely header into the hands of Tomas Cerny. Murray needs games and Heckingbottom confirmed there is a space for him in the squad next season.

Clinical nature

As it did against Hearts in the final Edinburgh derby of the season, Hibs' lack of a clinical edge cost them one, if not three points against Aberdeen. Going in level at half-time is not what the side deserved but that's what happened after Sam Cosgrove netted moments before the interval. Until then Hibs had been on the front foot, causing the Dons all sorts of problems. Daryl Horgan was the biggest threat with his excellent position and was constantly being found by smart passes from Stevie Mallan and Mark Milligan. But despite all the good play Hibs couldn't add to their opening goal. Once Aberdeen had got in front the home side were unable to change the momentum and take control of the game once more. More craft is required throughout the squad in the transfer window.