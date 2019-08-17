Three things we learned from Hibs’ extra-time win over Morton

Here are three Hibs-related observations from a kamikaze Betfred Cup tie at Easter Road.

An unconvincing start

Although they ultimately progressed to the last eight of the Betfred Cup, this was another difficult day for a Hibs side struggling to catch fire this season. In their seven competitive games, they have only looked truly convincing against Arbroath and Elgin City. Having been thrashed at Ibrox last weekend, the last thing they needed was a performance against a Championship side that saw them booed at both half-time and full-time. The supporters are frustqrated and will want to see notable improvement in the weeks ahead.

Kamberi picked his moment

With a scout from FC Basel in attendance to watch him, Florian Kamberi looked hungry to impress. The Swiss striker was Hibs’ standout performer on a day when many of his colleagues weren’t at the races. He took his two goals really well and will surely have given his potential suitors something to think about. Although he has been inconsistent over the past year, when in this form he is clearly one of Hibs’ key men.

Murray staking his claim

As Hibs continue to look overly-reliant on Scott Allan for midfield spark, the case for Fraser Murray to be used more prominently grows by the week. Paul Heckingbottom is struggling to find the right blend in the engine room but Murray is regularly stepping off the bench and making an impact. The 20-year-old is yet to start a competitive match this term but must be knocking on the door after another outing off the bench when he got himself into several good scoring positions and brought some quality to midfield.