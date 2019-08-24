Three things we learned from Hibs v St Johnstone

Here are three things learned from today's match between Hibs and St Johnstone at Easter Road.

1. Flo Kamberi once again showed why Swiss club Basel are keeping close tabs on him, as he clocked up his fifth goal of the season and his third in two matches. Having watched him in his last two matches, Basel gave this one a miss but they’ll no doubt get a glowing report on his latest performance. The 24-year-old was full of running, never giving the St Johnstone defenders a minute’s rest. He was unlucky to see an eighth minute shot come back off the post but he displayed a wonderful touch to back heel Glenn Middleton’s low cross into the net only two minutes after Saints had hauled themselves level. Make no mistake, it was no fluke, he knew exactly what he was doing.

2. The home support made their feelings perfectly clear when head coach decided to replace Scott Allan with Daryl Horgan on the hour mark. True, the Easter Road playmaker had been quiet, but that was more due to Heckingbottom’s decision to play him wide right rather than in a more central role where his vision and passing ability can be utilised to the full. We only saw one glimpse of that a couple of minutes before Allan was hooked, the midfielder playing one of those delightful passes for striker Christian Doidge who just failed to get enough on his shot to trouble Saints goalkeeper Zander Clark.

3. And if they weren’t happy with that decision, they were raging when Hibs again showed that propensity for shooting themselves in the foot. Against a side which has endured a miserable start to the season they rarely managed to exude any sense of authority and, once more, their inability to defend a ball into their box was the difference between three points and the one they ended up with. Saints were well worth their point against a Hibs team which once more lost its way and the early signs are it’s going to be a long, long season.