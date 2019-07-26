Three things we learned from Hibs’ victory over Elgin City

Here are three Hibs-related observations from the 2-0 victory over Elgin City at Borough Briggs.

Newell finding his feet

Some Hibs fans had written Joe Newell off after a poor debut against Stirling Albion a fortnight ago but the former Rotherham United winger has swiftly set about improving the perception of him with a couple of promising displays against Arbroath and Elgin. Newell was a constant threat at Borough Briggs with his direct running and eagerness to get into the box whenever he can. Was Hibs’ most dangerous player on the night.

Three full-backs after two spots

With regular starters David Gray and Lewis Stevenson set to miss the league opener against St Mirren through injury, there appears to be three players fighting for the two full-back spots. Steven Whittaker and Sean Mackie started right-back and left-back respectively against Elgin and both defended steadily and were willing to get forward whenever they could. New recruit Tom James, who scored a screamer against Alloa last weekend and can play on either side, is also in the mix. It will be interesting to see which duo Paul Heckingbottom opts for.

Chance to progress

Hibs’ win over Elgin saw them finish top of Betfred Cup Group C with 11 points from a possible 12. Although disappointed to slip up in the opening match at Stirling Albion, most supporters would have settled for this outcome at the start. By taking their goal difference to plus seven, they have put themselves in a good position to finish as one of the four best group winners and be seeded for the last-16 draw, which would mean they would avoid the four European contestants and, in theory, have a more favourable route into the quarter-finals.

