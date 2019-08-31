'Time for the board to take a long hard look at the manager' - Hibs fans react to the 3-0 defeat at Motherwell

The Easter Road side were well beaten at Fir Park and have picked up just four points from a possible 12 from their opening four Premiership fixtures, a result that leaves them ninth in the table.

@messi7062: “Do the right thing Hibs or we are in serious trouble and the fans will no doubt start voting with their feet. Watch the crowds start to drop.”

@blueskiesecho: “Please get this man out the club before its too late..Absolutely zero faith in him. Uninspiring, no passion or drive. Does not get Hibs at all.”

@R11Loading: “Was that one our fault? Did we make the players anxious? Let us know so we can apologise.”

@rossh3976_ross: “Watched the game and the fans were great. The team not so much.”

@Hibbylad: “The fans will just stop coming.. Its that simple.”

@DannyMacKenzie7: “Announce Hexit.”

@HibeeHomewood: “Time for the board to take a long hard look at the manager, he’s out his depth, absolutely clueless and it’s starting to look like Calderwood and Butcher again, get it sorted and sorted now.”

@TheMrLiamD: “Absolute shambles. 9 goals conceded in 2 away games but it’s the fans fault signings awful as well.”

@stvsct: “Hecky are we closer to where you want us to be after this one? Won’t stand for this guff. You talk a good game, pity it ends there.”

@AidanHume: “I am all for giving people time and letting new players settle in but why are you leaving out Porteous and playing one up front? We’re seriously short at the back and need a ball winning hard hitting midfielder, I had high hopes during the transfer market!”

@stuarthi11: “Record since the split is not acceptable, too many changes in one window.”

@Gmelrose91: “Managerless Derby. Make things somewhat interesting and worth season ticket holders actually turning up!!!!”