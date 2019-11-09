.

'A titanic performance' - How the Hibs players rated in their 4-1 thumping of St Johnstone

Ratings out of ten for all Hibs players involved in the superb win and performance over St Johnstone

By Joel Sked
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 1:37 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th November 2019, 5:16 pm

Hibs ran riot in Perth as they defeated St Johnstone 4-1 with two goals in either half. How did each of those involved fare? Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. Chris Maxwell - 6

Nervy moment dealing with an awkward bouncing ball but took the safety option. Everything else he dealt with comfortably.

Photo: Bruce White - SNS Group

2. Jason Naismith - 9

A titanic performance. David Wotherspoon, Scott Tanser, Matty Kennedy and Drey Wright all were met with forceful but clean tackles. There was a real aggression to his play.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3. Ryan Porteous - 8

Made up a fearful right-hand side of the defence. Supported Naismith where required and lapped up the crosses which came into the box.

Photo: Bruce White - SNS Group

4. Paul Hanlon - 7

Complemented Porteous well. A very steady performance after a struggling season to date. Kept Stevie May quiet.

Photo: Bill Murray - SNS Group

