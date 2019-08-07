Tom James boost for Hibs as defender should be fit to face Rangers

Hibs have been handed a boost ahead of Sunday's trip to face Rangers with defender Tom James expected to be fit for the Ibrox visit.

The Welsh defender started at right-back in the Capital club's opening game of the Ladbrokes Premiership season against St Mirren, but was forced off through injury after a heavy challenge from Buddies winger Ilkay Durmus.

The former Yeovil Town full-back received treatment from Easter Road physio Nathan Ring and attempted to play on, but was replaced by Sean Mackie shortly before half-time.

But James should be passed fit to make the trip along the M8 this weekend, after a scan revealed the 23-year-old had avoided any serious damage.

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom questioned some of the decision-making by the referee and his assistants during Saturday's match, and branded the challenge on James "shocking".

Speaking after the match he added: "[Durmus] is nowhere near the ball and it's high on Tom's calf.

"He's pulled him over on his ankle and he's turned his ankle so we'll have to have a look. The tackle is horrific."

Heckingbottom will have been further relieved to see Ryan Porteous and Vykintas Slivka come through 90 minutes unscathed as the pair lined up against Elgin City in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

Porteous, 19, is working his way back from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since January, while Lithuanian midfielder Slivka has only just overcome a hip injury sustained on international duty.

The Scotland Under-21 cap scored the opening goal last night with a trademark bullet header, and the two sides swapped the lead back and forth as Heckingbottom and No.2 Robbie Stockdale watched Lee Makel's development side run their League Two counterparts close, with just Matthew Cooper's injury-time winner separating the sides in the end.