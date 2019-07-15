Trialist Jonny Smith scores as Hibs development side beaten by Newcastle U23s

Bristol City winger Jonny Smith scored as Hibs development squad went down 2-1 to Newcastle United’s Under-23 squad in their first game of the season.

The 21-year-old was one of two trialists for the match at East Mains, the other understood to be Taiwanese internationalist Will Donkin who formerly played for Crystal Palace.

Smith played from the start in the game with Donkin replacing him after 54 minutes.

Hibs had gone behind in the 13th minute to a Luke Charman strike before Smith made room to level with a shot low into the far corner of the net.

The Magpies, however, claimed their winner six minutes into the second half, Charman’s low cross coming off the post with Lewis Cass first to react, knocking home the rebound.

Smith signed for Bristol City from Wrexham after being dubbed the “new Gareth Bale,” in 2016 but spent the following three seasons on loan at Cheltenham, AFC Fylde and Tranmere Rovers, clocking up close to 100 first team appearances.

Oxford-born Donkin’s mother is Taiwanese and the 18-year-old has already won 13 full caps for Chinese Taipei.

An attacking midfielder, Donkin spent five years in Chelsea’s Academy before moving to Crystal Palace in March 2017 to play in their Under-18 side.

Hibs: Martin, Stirling, Doig (Fairley 46), Sadiki, Mackie, Hodge (Gallantes 80), Smith (Donkin 54), Murray, Bradley (Yeats 54), Shaw, Gullan. Subs not used: Combe, Woods.