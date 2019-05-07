Trialist striker features as Hibs development squad beats Middlesbrough in friendly

Have your say

Cowdenbeath striker Jordan Allan played as a trialist as Hibs’ development squad enjoyed a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough’s Under-23 side in a friendly at East Mains.

The 20-year-old, who began his career with Airdrie before signing for Wolves, was a second-half substitute in the match, replacing Oli Shaw.

Jordan Allan warms up ahead of Cowdenbeath's Scottish Cup match in January. Picture: SNS Group

A left-foot strike from Sean Mackie opened the scoring before Fraser Murray capitalised on a goalkeeping error to add a second.

Ruari Paton headed home Hibs third from fellow substitute Innes Murray’s cross.

The development squad’s next match is against Huddersfield Under-20s at the Hibernian Training Centre on Tuesday, May 14 (kick-off 2pm).

Hibs: Dabrowski, Stirling, Sadiki, Waugh, Nelom, F Murray, Bigirimana, Mackie, Campbell, Shaw, Allan.