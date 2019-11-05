Trialist striker Michael O'Connor starts for Hibs in Development Squad win over Celtic

Michael O'Connor started for Hibs against Celtic. Picture: SNS

Hibs' Development Squad recorded a 1-0 over Celtic on Tuesday thanks to a late header from Kosovar Sadiki.

It was a positive afternoon for Lee Makel's side with Michael O'Connor lining up in attack for the Hibees.

The striker was given permission to play by parent-club Linfield as he undergoes a trial with the Easter Road side.

The 21-year-old is not able to play until January after returning from his loan with League of Ireland side Waterford.

O'Connor was part of an attacking line-up fielded at Hibs Training Centre, with Oli Shaw, Jamie Gullan, Josh Campbell and Fraser Murray all starting.