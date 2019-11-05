Trialist striker Michael O'Connor starts for Hibs in Development Squad win over Celtic
Hibs started with trialist striker Michael O'Connor for their Development Squad clash with Celtic
Hibs' Development Squad recorded a 1-0 over Celtic on Tuesday thanks to a late header from Kosovar Sadiki.
It was a positive afternoon for Lee Makel's side with Michael O'Connor lining up in attack for the Hibees.
The striker was given permission to play by parent-club Linfield as he undergoes a trial with the Easter Road side.
The 21-year-old is not able to play until January after returning from his loan with League of Ireland side Waterford.
O'Connor was part of an attacking line-up fielded at Hibs Training Centre, with Oli Shaw, Jamie Gullan, Josh Campbell and Fraser Murray all starting.
It was Gullan who created the winner, finding the head of Sadiki from a corner with around ten minutes remaining.