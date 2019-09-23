Two Hibs players included in Scotland under-21 squad for Uefa qualifiers

Have your say

Hibs duo Ryan Porteous and Glenn Middleton have been included in Scot Gemmill's latest Scotland under-21 squad.

Porteous played the full 90 minutes in the recent 2-1 victory over Croatia as the young Scots made a flying start to their European Championship qualifiers.

Ryan Porteous battles with Uche Ikpeazu during Sunday's Edinburgh derby.

Middleton was a late substitute in that encounter. The on loan Rangers winger started and scored in the previous match, a 2-0 win over San Marino.

Scotland host Lithuania at Tynecastle on 10 October with a 5.15 kick-off.

Then they travel to the Czech Republic for another qualifier the following Monday.