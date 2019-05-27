Video: Ex-Hibs star John McGinn scores winner as Aston Villa reach Premier League

Have your say

Former Hibs star John McGinn has scored what proved to be the winning goal in the Championship play-off final.

READ MORE - Hibs set to cash in if John McGinn gets Aston Villa into the Premier League

The midfielder put Aston Villa into a 2-0 lead over Derby County, capitalising on an error from goalkeeper Kelle Roos in the 59th minute. Even though ex-Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn would pull a goal back, Dean Smith's side were able to hold on.

McGinn signed for the Midlands club last August for a fee of around £3 million after three successful years at Easter Road.

Hibs will also net a significant sum thanks to McGinn helping his club reach the Premier League, having negotiated an additional fee in the event the Villains won promotion.

The Scottish international has established himself as a firm fans' favourite since making the move south of the border.

READ MORE - Date confirmed for Betfred Cup draw as Hearts and Hibs enter