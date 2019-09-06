Watch as former Hibs ace John McGinn scores his first Scotland goal against Russia

Former Hibs midfielder John McGinn scored his first international goal for Scotland tonight as Steve Clarke's men took the lead against Russia at Hampden.

McGinn, now playing for Aston Villa in the English Premier League after helping them to promotion from the Championship via the play-offs, reacted quickest after Russian goalkeeper Guilherme Marinato spilled Ryan Fraser's cross under pressure from Oli McBurnie.

The 24-year-old won his 16th cap as he lined up at Hampden against Stanislav Cherchesov's side, with the Scots needing a win to keep their Euro 2020 hopes alive.

However, despite the strong start, Scotland were undone by a slick Russian side who equalised through Artem Dzyuba five minutes before half time before a Stephen O'Donnell own goal on the hour mark completed the come-from-behind win.