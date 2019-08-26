Watch Hibs forward Jamie Gullan score stunning 25-yard strike for loan club Raith Rovers

Hibs forward Jamie Gullan joined Raith Rovers on loan for the second time this calendar year and marked his second debut with a fine performance in Rovers' 3-0 win over Montrose.





Barely 24 hours after confirming his return to the Stark's Park side, Gullan - who netted twice against Tranent Juniors in the Hibs development squad's friendly at Foresters Park last week - latched onto a pass from Brad Spencer before arrowing a low shot past Allan Fleming in the Montrose goal from around 25 yards.

Gullan also had a hand in Rovers' opening goal, exchanging passes with Spencer before the former Forfar and Dumbarton midfielder fed Kieron Bowie, who lashed an angled shot past Fleming.

Former Hibs striker Lewis Allan also played the majority of the game for John McGlynn's side.

How the Hibs loanees fared

Elsewhere, Gullan's development squad team-mate Kevin Dabrowski played in Cowdenbeath's 3-1 win over Annan Athletic while Tommy Block played the full 90 minutes as Queen's Park were held to a goalless draw by Elgin City at Hampden.

Josh Campbell and Ben Stirling both joined Arbroath on loan on Friday afternoon, with the former getting 20 minutes as a replacement for David Gold as Dick Campbell's side recorded a 1-0 win at Alloa. Stirling was an unused sub.

In the Lowland League, Spartans recorded a 1-0 win over Gretna 2008 with Gregor Woods completing the match in midfield and setting up Cameron Dawson's winner. Woods received the ball from man-of-the-match Scott Maxwell on the touchline before sending in a cross that Dawson knocked past the 'keeper.

Borders outfit Gala Fairydean Rovers, who have Yrik Galantes and Dino Leddie in their ranks, drew 2-2 with Civil Service Strollers at Christie Gillies Park with Callum Yeats and Jack Hodge featuring for the home side.

Galantes played a key role in Gala's opener, carrying the ball towards the box before sending in a cross that Strollers defender Chris Main knocked into his own net. The winger had another chance moments later but saw his effort saved by Stuart Burnside. Hodge came on for the second half and took just 15 minutes to make an impact, the former St Johnstone midfielder setting up Mark McConnell for Civil's second goal.