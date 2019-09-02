‘We believe in the manager’ – Hibs players are right behind Paul Heckingbottom

Vykintas Slivka insists under-fire Paul Heckingbottom will turn things round at Hibs.

The manager endured calls for his head from a section of the travelling support as the Easter Road side crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday.

Slivka is adamant the players remain behind Heckingbottom, who has been heavily criticised after each of the team’s last four games.

“Of course we believe in the manager,” said the Lithuanian midfielder. “We all just have to be focused on the next match and try to improve. We need to work hard in training and get better. The manager was angry after the game. That was not the result that we came to Motherwell for.

“As players, we are angry. We did okay in the first half and we had some chances but then, just as the gaffer says, we made some individual mistakes and we have to improve on that.”

Hibs sit ninth in the Premiership table after four games but Slivka is confident there will be an upturn once they get another victory under their belt. “My message to the fans would be to have patience,” he said. “Results will come. We can improve. We have the quality and the ability in this squad to win football matches. It is just not happening for us right now.

“The biggest problem for us right now is winning games. We just need to start picking up points. If we win a game or two then we can get our confidence back.”