‘We got a scare and it was all our own doing’ - Hibs assistant Robbie Stockdale

Robbie Stockdale admitted Hibs let complacency creep in as they made heavy weather of getting through a nerve-shredding Betfred Cup tie against Morton.

The Easter Road side needed extra-time to win 5-3 and secure their quarter-final berth after they allowed their Championship visitors to fight back from 2-0 and 3-2 down in normal time.

Assistant boss Stockdale said: “It turned into a testing afternoon. We were really comfortable for much of the first half and got two good goals but it served as a really good reminder that if you stop doing the right things you can get found out a little bit. We got a scare and it was all our own doing.

“I’m not taking anything away from Morton, who made it difficult for us, but we stopped doing the things that got us into a good position. At half time, they go in on a high and we’re low, and it becomes a test of mentality but I thought the players dealt quite well with it. We stood up well to it and should have been out of sight again. I think we just got a bit too comfortable and took our foot off the gas. We’ve gone through a bit of pain today but hopefully it stands us in good stead going forward.”

Hibs suffered a blow after just 12 minutes when Darren McGregor had to go off holding his stomach, but the extent of his injury is not yet known. “I’m not sure yet but Daz is not the type to come off for nothing,” said Stockdale. “Hopefully it’s not too bad but we’ll have a better idea in the next 48 hours.”