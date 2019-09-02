What can we expect from Hibs on transfer deadline day?

Hibs got the majority of their transfer business done early in the summer, but that won’t necessarily stop head coach Paul Heckingbottom delving back into the market for a late signing.

Given the hugely disappointing 3-0 defeat by Motherwell on Saturday and the recent fan unrest on the back of underwhelming performances, Hibs may feel the need to add in some reinforcements to stop their season – even at this early stage – unravelling.

Hibs are still in the market for a striker, although whoever comes in would most likely be a back-up to Florian Kamberi and Christian Doidge. A new forward would allow young striker Oli Shaw to move out on loan and get more game-time, with St Johnstone, St Mirren, Kilmarnock and some Championship clubs waiting in the wings to take the Scotland Under-21 internationalist.

With full-back David Gray out for the next three months due to a knee injury, there is a chance Heckingbottom may look for a versatile defender who can cover the right-hand side of his defence.

In terms of departures, the most likely exit would be Swiss striker Kamberi. Basel have cooled their interest in him, but it is not beyond the realms of possibility that a late bid could come in from another club on the continent. Kamberi’s stock is reasonably high, although any offer would need to match Hibs’ £3million valuation.