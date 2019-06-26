What Hibs are getting in new signings Christian Doidge and Tom James

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has added his fourth and fifth additions of the summer. Joel Sked looks at the recent signings.

Christian Doidge will be expected to find the back of the net regularly. Picture: SNS

Christian Doidge

"A real statement of intent" said Heckingbottom and if the 26-year-old transfers his goalscoring record at National League and League Two level to Easter Road it will be quite the message.

Hibs have parted with a "significant six-figure fee" for a true No.9 or, as the player puts it, "all-round No.9" from Forest Green Rovers.

It is a signing which suggests that Marc McNulty may not return to the team with Doidge possessing the qualities to become the team's focal point.

Tom James will add versatility to the Hibs team. Picture: SNS

He doesn't quite have the physical dominance to chuck around Scottish Premiership centre-backs. But what he does posses is an intelligence and movement, providing an excellent target in attack.

Doidge hit 15 goals last season for Rovers and Bolton Wanderers, with every one scored from inside the penalty box. He is the ultimate opportunist, popping up in the right place to knock in rebounds or slot home cutbacks and crosses. It isn't mere luck, it's a craft which only a select few in football have semblance of the quality.

The 26-year-old's movement is a key quality, playing on the shoulder and looking to get onto through balls, the ideal foil for Scott Allan.

As a former Welsh international basketball player he uses his body wisely against opponents and his work rate should not be faulted.

As noted by Heckingbottom, Doidge abilities allow him to work as a lone striker or in a partnership, giving the manager options.

Despite criticism from the out-of-touch former SPL chief Roger Mitchell, his signing could be quite the coup and may even prove to be a bargain. Only 12 months ago Bolton were willing to pay £1million for the striker.

Tom James

The Easter Road side completed their second signing in consecutive days today (Wednesday). Once again it was a Welshman from English League Two who saw a big-money move fall through last year.

A versatile defender, James is not a player who, on paper, is going to excite Hibs fans. But he is the ideal recruit.

In one fell swoop Hibs have added an individual who can play at right-back, left-back and in the centre of midfield. Such a player can provide so much cover and can allow Paul Heckingbottom to divert budget elsewhere instead of having to sign an extra player or two for these positions.

But about James.

Twelve or so months ago, Yeovil fans were waxing lyrical about the player they had signed from Cardiff City and hoping that they would either hold onto a key player or land a sizeable fee.

Pundits speaking on Glovers Talk said: "He has developed massively during his time at Somerset. It's not just the consistency but the versatility he has shown. There is no reason why he can't reach the Championship or go to a lower Premier League club in the next few years."

A £400,000 bid arrived from West Brom but an issue with the transfer arose and it fell through.

There is a belief that he is capable of making a step up a level or two with one of the podcast's panelists of the view he would be even better in a better team.

He said: "So technically gifted, so composed on the ball. He thrive in a possession-based environment."

The 23-year-old moved around last season but his most comfortable position is at right-back and with David Gray's injury issues in the campaign just past James should have an important role to play.