What Hibs fans can expect from Joe Newell - according to a former Rotherham United reporter

A new signing brings with it a bout of excitement - but are Hibs fans right to be excited about the arrival of Joe Newell? Former Rotherham United reporter Joe Cawthorn takes a look at the new midfielder ...

There is no doubting Joe Newell has the ability and creativity to strike fear into the best full-backs in Scotland. The 26-year-old's real test in the coming seasons will be doing it on a regular basis.

Joe Newell in action for Rotherham United

I was there when Newell made his first Rotherham United appearance, as a trialist against German side Mainz during a pre-season friendly, when he lined up in a slightly unfamiliar left-back position.

He was with Peterborough United back in 2015 and was hoping to earn a contract from then Rotherham manager and Scot Steve Evans.

He played well, if not amazingly, and eventually signed for Rotherham, but the best was yet to come.

Fans that day didn't see him in full swing but that came with more regularity when he made the left wing position his own.

His marauding runs and pin-point deliveries became the norm at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and the chirpy Midlander had an elegance and composure that few players at that level possessed.

He was becoming a fans' favourite.

Millers manager Paul Warne once referred to him as the "League One Messi", a glowing reference from a man who believes in squad unity and team harmony, picking one player out for such praise wasn't always done.

Not the quickest, Newell has a long stride and moves very elegantly with the ball at his feet, while his accuracy with delivery, either from a set piece or open play, can often be the key to unlocking a defence, particularly in the latter stages of tight games.

However, there can be periods where Newell goes missing and some Millers supporters have cited this as the main reason Newell hasn't pushed on to bigger and better things since his arrival four seasons ago.

There's a feeling that as an impact sub, when legs are tired and the game is stretched, Newell can provide that touch of quality on the ball with a delivery or piece of skill to win a game.

But when starting games Newell has, at times, failed to make the impact on games he or supporters would hope for and expect.

Off the field, Newell can be quite the character.

I'll remember his "interesting" choice of suits at the end-of-year awards ceremonies while at Rotherham, and if you like your footballers "bantering" with fans and team-mates then his Twitter account is well worth a follow.

Interestingly, Newell will take to the Easter Road field alongside another former Rotherham midfielder, Scott Allan, who failed to make an impact during his season long loan switch from Celtic under former Hibs boss Alan Stubbs during the dismal 16/17 campaign which saw the Millers finish bottom of the Championship.

In fits and starts, Rotherham fans saw the sheer brilliance of Newell's footballing talents over his 150 appearances, but the key for Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom will be getting him to produce that quality on a more consistent basis over his two year contract.

If he cracks that, then Newell has all the attributes to be a real force and a firm fans' favourite at Easter Road.

