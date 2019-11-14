This is where Hibs will finish in the Scottish Premiership this season - according to Football Manager 2020

This is where Hibernian will finish in the Scottish Premiership this season - according to Football Manager 2020.

The wait is almost over. Football Manager - the enormously popular management game, notorious for its highly-addictive nature and ability to single-handedly destroy blossoming relationships - has returned, with the Beta edition of FM 2020 now available to play.

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 11:39 am

Just for fun, we put the popular video game into auto-pilot mode – and simulated the Hibernian’s current Scottish Premiership campaign, which ends in May. Click and scroll through the pages to see where Hibs and their rivals finished…

1. St Johnstone (12th) - RELEGATED

P38 W7 D9 L22 GD-20 = 30 PTS

Photo: Ian MacNicol

2. Motherwell (11th) - RELEGATED

P38 W9 D12 L17 GD-9 = 39 PTS | *Lost the relegation play-off to Dundee

Photo: Jeff Holmes

3. St Mirren (10th)

P38 W10 D11 L17 GD-17 = 41 PTS

Photo: Jeff Holmes

4. Livingston (9th)

P38 W11 D9 L18 GD-21 = 42 PTS

Photo: Graham Stuart

