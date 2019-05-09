Which current Hibs players are likely to be at the club for next season?

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom is already thinking about his squad for the 2019/20 campaign.

We take a look at the current squad and say whether each player is likely to be at Easter Road next term ...

Undisputed No.1 and in red-hot form. Two years left on deal and would command high fee.

Liverpool loanee likely to return south, although Anfield contract is up.

Currently at Dundee Utd. Unlikely to be retained when contract expires this summer.

Young Pole is highly regarded. May get loan move lower down leagues.

Club captain penned four-year deal and has right-back slot as own.

Still has one year on contract and versatility/experience is plus despite fitness issues.

Club legend will never leave ... joking aside, in good form and regular left-back.

Youngster expected to build upon his breakthrough campaign.

Dutch internationalist is totally out of picture. Contract up at end of term.