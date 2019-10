'Which player is happy when they're not playing?' - Hibs' Florian Kamberi hopes hard work and patience can return him to starting line-up

Patience: Florian Kamberi is working hard in a bid to force his way back into the Hibs starting line-up

The former Grasshopper marksman has five goals to his name in all competitions so far this campaign but has been named on the bench for Hibs' last two league games and he is aiming to be involved from the start at Hamilton on Saturday.

Speaking to HibsTV, he said: "I didn't play two times in a row. If you asked me if I'm happy, I'm not happy.

"Which player is happy when they're not playing? As a striker, when you don't play you don't score goals.

Kamberi (right) and Christian Doidge lark about in training at East Mains

"But the season is long, there are still many games to go and I'm being patient, confident and working hard in training to wait for my chance."

Hibs have enjoyed three positive results since their 2-1 derby defeat against Edinburgh rivals Hearts last month, booking their place in the semi-finals of the Betfred Cup with a shoot-out victory over Kilmarnock before holding champions Celtic and Aberdeen to 1-1 draws.

Christian Doidge has led the line in each of those games but Kamberi insists he relishes having competition for his place at Easter Road.

He added: "It's normal to have competition in a team. If you go to Real Madrid it's even harder.

"So there is always competition but it makes you better as a player and pushes you to go to the limit - even in training.

"At the end of the day it is the manager's decision which striker he will choose.