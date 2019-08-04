'Why always Kamberi?' - Hibs striker bemoans offside decisions after seeing second goal in eight days chalked off

Hibs forward Florian Kamberi has taken to social media to express his disbelief after seeing a second goal in eight days wrongly ruled out for offside.

The Swiss striker had a strike against Elgin City in the Easter Road side's final Betfred Cup group game ruled out last Friday, when TV pictures showed him to be onside, and the former Grasshoppers frontman was foiled again by the assistant referee's flag when he tapped in against St Mirren in the Ladbrokes Premiership opener after Joe Newell had hit the post with a header.

A screenshot from Hibs TV cameraman Lewis Forfar showing Kamberi onside as Newell heads the ball against the post

TV pictures showed the 24-year-old was well onside when the former Rotherham midfielder nodded the ball past Vaclav Hladky and off the frame of the goal, but when he reacted quickest to bundle the ball home, linesman Craig Ferguson cut short the celebrations by raising his flag.

On his personal Instagram account, Kamberi posted video grabs of both goals showing him onside in both situations, with the caption "Why always Kamberi?" accompanied by a laughing face and two eye-rolling emojis.

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom had his own complaints about the officials after Saturday's match, and was particularly unhappy with the lack of action taken after a challenge from Buddies winger Ilkay Durmus forced defender Tom James to leave the pitch injured.

He said: "The tackle is shocking, he's nowhere near the ball and it's high on [James'] calf. The tackle is horrific. [And] wait til you see the offside decision.

"It got to 80 minutes and I'm thinking, 'please don't let that cost us'."