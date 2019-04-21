'Will Hibs ever lose a league game again?': Fans react to 0-0 draw with Celtic

Have your say

Hibs fans react on social media as Paul Heckingbottom's side remain undefeated in the league during his tenure with a 0-0 draw against Neil Lennon's Celtic.

@Scott28426193: "Hecky doesn't do league defeats."

@gavyred: "Not getting beat by the Champions elect is a good result. Well done Hibees."

@DuncanHotchkiss: "Good result today. Omeonga, Gray and Rocky all standouts. Hecky unbeaten and the league. Hibs should show compassion and sense and let-off the wee lad at the end."

@naebuses: "A concussed David Gray was still the best player on the park there."

@si_allan17: "Will Hibernian Football Club Club ever lose a league game again under Paul Heckingbottom?"

@sm_mercer: "Marciano outstanding yet again, we had some great chances and so did Celtic, good result fot Hibees today, Omeonga, what can you say, the boy oozes class ! need him to stay."

@paddyarb: "1 point from the hardest of the post split games is not a bad start. Hecky still unbeaten in the league too. #hibees"

@andrewjeffrey7: "It’s magic you know...it’s Ofir Marciano. Four magic saves. Just edges Omeonga for man of the match. His battle with Brown was class. An end to end game, Celtic lacklustre, Hibs not creative enough - the lack of a consistent final ball. Better point for Hibs. Hearts next."

@HFCTalk: "What an enjoyable 0-0. Another great performance under Hecky! Bring on Hearts and the Player of the Year next week!"

@LiamK95_: "David Gray must be f****** buzzing everytime he’s up against Sinclair. Easiest matchup you’ll see. Every. Single. Time."

@paigelawsonhfc: "Struggling for a MOTM loads been outstanding today.. narrowed down to Ofi, Gray or Horgan. If only Omeonga's passing was a little better... Horgan is absolutely unreal though."