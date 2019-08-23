'Won't be a pretty game of football' - Journalists' predictions for Hibs v St Johnstone

Our online team try to correctly predict the result on Saturday as Hibs host St Johnstone on Ladbrokes Premiership duty

Mark Atkinson

Hibs didn't do enough for me last weekend against Morton to dispel the notion that they are a team in flux right now. Yes, they've only lost once this season, but the only notable opposition have skelped them. St Johnstone are far from notable, but they've had two weeks off to regroup and have the momentum of coming back from two goals down to draw with Livingston, with a Zander Clark penalty save thrown in. Moreover, St Johnstone are becoming a bogey team for Hibs at Easter Road. Under Tommy Wright, they often frustrate Hibs. I don't think this will be a pretty game of football. Prediction: Draw

Anthony Brown

Hibs have struggled to set the heather alight this summer and with several areas of the team yet to properly take shape, it is hard to envisage a straightforward 90 minutes for the Edinburgh side, unless their visitors implode the way they did at Celtic Park three weeks ago. With Scott Allan and Florian Kamberi in their ranks, Hibs have the required quality to eke out victory in a tight match but Saints, who haven’t lost at Easter Road since 2012, will be boosted by their fightback against Livingston a fortnight ago. Prediction: Hibs 2 St Johnstone 2

Craig Fowler

Hibs' form so far this season hasn't been bad, losing just once, but the performances have largely been below what's expected. Luckily for them, they're hosting a team who've combined both poor performances with bad results in the form of St Johnstone. I expect this one to be a lot like the St Mirren match: not impressive by any means but the home side will still have enough to find victory. Prediction: Hibs win

Neil McGlade

This seems a good fit for Hibs to return to league action following a topsy-turvy Betfred Cup clash with Morton last weekend. Securing their place in the quarter-finals has been a welcome boost and Paul Heckingbottom will be looking for his players to kick on. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out the Easter Road side's Achilles heel this term having shipped nine goals in their last two outings. If they can shore things up at the back, they have enough quality to take care of a St Johnstone side who, under the highly-thought of Tommy Wright, have been pretty woeful so far. Prediction: Hibs win

Patrick McPartlin

Fans of sexy football, look away now. This is likely to be an attritional game as Tommy Wright - who seems to have Hibs' number at Easter Road - will set his side up to frustrate Paul Heckingbottom's team, who have huffed and puffed at times this season. Hibs were very good for most of the first half against Morton and, although it hasn't been pretty at times, I think the team is slowly gelling under Heckingbottom. Last season and so far this term, in the league at least, Hibs have followed the same pattern of overcoming bottom six teams but struggling against top-four sides. I can see that continuing, with Hibs just doing enough for the three points. Prediction: Hibs win