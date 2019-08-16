'Won't be pretty but Hibs have enough in the tank' - Journalists' predictions for Hibs v Morton

Our online team try their best to correctly predict the result as Hibs host Morton in the Betfred Cup third round

Mark Atkinson

I've found Hibs pretty underwhelming of late. Blunt in attack, disorganised in midfield and susceptible to a goal (or six). Thankfully for Paul Heckingbottom, Morton are several levels beneath Rangers. The Greenock side are going to make life tough for Hibs and Bob McHugh, a nemesis from the Championship days, spearheads their attack. However, Hibs are normally pretty good at bouncing back from chastening defeats and the experienced core of the squad will make sure they are focused on the job. It won't be the prettiest of victories, but Hibs have enough in the tank to progress. Prediction: Hibs win

Anthony Brown

This is a horribly hazardous, hiding-to-nothing fixture for a Hibs side in need of a positive response to last weekend’s defeat at Ibrox. Morton have had a mixed start to the season but will be able to play without pressure or expectation. In Florian Kamberi, if he plays and is in the mood, and Scott Allan, Hibs have two players with the required quality to make the difference if things start getting nervy. Prediction: Narrow Hibs win

Craig Fowler

Hibs fans appear to be a little trepidatious about this one but I'm not entirely sure there's much need to be. They found a way to victory against St Mirren, who appear to be better than previously advertised under Jim Goodwin, and should have more than enough to do so here, even if they don't play particularly well. Morton aren't expected to be a strong Championship team this year and, indeed, would do well not to be battling relegation. Prediction: Hibs win

Neil McGlade

For this first time in his tenure as Hibs boss, the pressure has been cranked up on Paul Heckingbottom. In truth, the Edinburgh side were fortunate to lose just the six at Ibrox last weekend. What effect the manner of such a drubbing has had on the squad is difficult to say. Supporters will be hoping there is a collective effort to put things right and that the defeat in Glasgow was nothing more than a bad day at the office. David Hopkin's teams are renowned for being difficult to break down so Hibs will have to remain patient – as will the fans. It promises to be a nervy afternoon at Easter Road. Prediction: Hibs on penalties.

Patrick McPartlin

It doesn't seem so long ago that Morton came to Easter Road in a cup tie and dumped Hibs out in extra time. I don't see that happening again, however. Last week's result was a bit of a shocker for Paul Heckingbottom's men but I'd be amazed if the coaching staff don't use that to their advantage and get a reaction out of their players. It'll be interesting to see the impact Glenn Middleton has on this game - while I think Morton will aim to make life difficult for Hibs, the Premiership side should find themselves in the hat for the next round (where they will probably be paired with Hearts). Prediction: Hibs win

Joel Sked

People may look at this as a tricky tie, but it will only be a tricky tie if Hibs reach the depths, or close to, of last weekend's performance against Rangers. Even if they put in a similar display as was witnessed against St Mirren they will have enough to see off opposition who, in recent weeks, have had to play ex-Hearts forward Robbie Muirhead in defence and another Hearts forward John Sutton after coaxing him out of retirement. They have netted 20 goals in their six games so far this campaign but have also conceded 13. Buoyed by the arrival of Glenn Middleton, the Easter Road side should come out flying on Saturday, still smarting from last week's horror show. It is important, however, that a goal is scored early or the home crowd could get nervy. Prediction: Hibs win 2-0