League wins vital to get Hibs back to where they need to be, says Jack Ross

Jack Ross shouts instructions during Hibs' 1-1 draw with Motherwell

Kevin Nisbet scored his second goal in three games but Tony Watt’s equaliser earned the visitors a point, despite Josh Campbell hitting the bar late on.

“We’re on a difficult run at the moment but I think it would be more concerning if we weren’t getting the effort, application, and creativity from the players,” Ross said afterwards.

“In the second half we played well, created a lot, had a lot of attacking players on the pitch at the end, but couldn't get the goal our second-half play deserved.”

Hibs have scored just five goals in eight games but Ross is taking heart from the fact that his side are creating more than they were a few games ago.

“Earlier in this run we went through a little period where we didn't create a lot, which was unlike us, but we're starting to look more of a threat going forward.

"Today it was a combination of factors: one or two finishes we should do better with, some really good defending and goalkeeping, and some misfortune from the one that hits the bar.

"If we keep creating as much as we did in the second half then we will score goals. Latterly we have been a lot better.

"At the start of this period we had a couple of performances where we didn’t play well but latterly we have been okay in terms of how we have played – it’s just turning that into results, which we need to do.”

Ross is targeting three wins out of three from the next matches against Livingston on Wednesday night, St Mirren on Saturday, and Dundee the following Tuesday.

“We know where that would propel us in terms of the league table,” he continued.

"It would take us back into an area where we had been for a long time, but we’ve drifted away from in the last period.

“We haven’t done that with the first game, we’ve just taken a point.