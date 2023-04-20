Striker Kevin Nisbet, who hit his tenth goal in 13 cinch Premiership matches last weekend to down Hearts in the Edinburgh derby, has been linked with a string of clubs this week but the Easter Road boss insists he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“He is attracting a lot of interest, there’s no doubt about that. I hope the speculation builds because it means he is performing as well as he did on Saturday. I thought he was outstanding: his work rate, the goal. The Scotland manager was there as well and there’s never a bad time to have that kind of game. But my challenge for him is to go and do that again on Saturday, when maybe the atmosphere isn’t quite as intense,” Johnson said, previewing the trip to face St Johnstone on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to go and create that intensity now, and we need that quality from him again and again and again. If he does do that then he probably won’t be here after the summer because someone will come in with a big bid that we can’t turn down for a player who has a year left on his contract.”

Lee Johnson is happy for his Hibs players to attract transfer interest

Johnson has also conducted sit-down talks with long-serving left-back Lewis Stevenson over his future, with the 35-year-old’s current contract expiring in the summer. While there has been no forward movement as yet, the Evening News understands that club chiefs are keen to offer him a new deal that would take him into his 19th season as a Hibs player. He has played 26 times in all competitions so far this season and will almost certainly add to that before the end of the season.

“We spoke to Lewis and there’s a few moving parts on that one,” Johnson confirmed. “Nothing’s changed in terms of there being nothing to sign yet, but the intention is clear from our point of view.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad