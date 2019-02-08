Leeann Dempster: Why would you not want to work at Hibernian?

Leeann Dempster believes the set up at Hibs has deservedly attracted a wide range of quality applicants to the vacant manager’s role.

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster and director of football George Craig. Picture: SNS

Speaking to Hibs TV, the chief executive gave an update to fans about the current situation and looked to allay any fears supporters may have over the club’s direction.

Hibs are in the process of speaking to coaches about becoming the successor to Neil Lennon, who departed the club late last month. Michael Appleton and Paul Heckingbottom are reported to be the frontrunners for the role.

Asked to give reasons why managers should be wanting to work for Hibs beyond the usual cliches, she was unequivocal in her answer.

She said: “It isn’t a cliche, we are a big club. Why would you not want to work here?

“Let’s be honest, we’ve got some brilliant people who work for this club, a fantastic history. Everyone at the club is progressing and moving forward. We would be bitterly disappointed if we weren’t inundated with names and a great quality of applicants.

“Why would you not want to work here at Hibernian Football Club. It’s a fantastic club in a capital city, brilliant supporters base, great opportunities and I think the number of people who’ve applied for the job tells you that.”