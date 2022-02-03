Leigh Griffiths: Former Hibs striker attracting interest as a free agent

The ex-Hibs and Livingston frontman striker is a free agent after being released by Celtic in January with the Parkhead club utilising a break-clause in his one-year contract extension signed in the summer.

Griffiths spent the first half of the season on loan at Dundee. Despite an underwhelming second stint at Dens Park, the club made the player an offer, albeit on reduced terms, which was rejected.

Due to his position as a free agent before the January window closed, the 31-year-old is still able to sign for a new club.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh Griffiths is a free agent. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Now, according to the Daily Mail, St Johnstone could be ready to make a surprise move for a striker who has more than 240 career goals to his name.

Saints jumped off the bottom of the Premiership on Tuesday with a late win over Livingston with Dundee now propping up the table on goal difference.

Griffiths had been linked with a switch to League One Queen's Park. But it appears to be their third tier rivals Falkirk who will compete with St Johnstone for his signing.

According to the Scottish Sun, the Bairns have offered the striker £1,500-a-week. One which is lower than what was on offer at Dundee.

Falkirk are sitting sixth in League One, closer to bottom-of-the-table East Fife than table-topping Cove. They are two points behind Queen’s Park who occupy the final play-off spot.

It has been reported Griffiths has a new representative and is weighing up his next move. He could yet have a part to play in the Premiership relegation battle.

Message from the editor