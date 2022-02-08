Leigh Griffiths: New Falkirk signing determined to 'enjoy football again'

The 31-year-old has moved down to cinch League One on a contract until the summer after being released by Celtic last month.

Griffiths had spent the first half of the season on loan with Dundee – where he scored three goals – and subsequently rejected the offer of a Dens Park contract with wages based on appearances.

The former Livingston, Hibs and Wolves striker will now be tasked with reviving Falkirk' s promotion hopes.

Leigh Griffiths has signed for Falkirk until the end of the season

Martin Rennie's side are 21 points behind leaders Cove Rangers in sixth place but only two points off the play-off positions.

Griffiths, whose former Scotland team-mate Kenny Miller is Falkirk's assistant manager, told his new club's website: "I'm really happy to be here. Martin and Kenny made it clear that they thought I could help them with the club's promotion push.

"For me it's about getting back enjoying football again and helping the team push up the league."

The Scotland international scored 123 goals for Celtic in 261 appearances after joining the club in January 2014.

Rennie said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to bring Leigh to the club.