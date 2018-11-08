Lewis Stevenson signs Hibs contract extension until 2021

Lewis Stevenson has penned a new deal which will keep him at Hibs until 2021.

It means the left-back will continue his one-club association with Hibs having come through the club’s academy, making 424 appearances.

The 30-year-old has won both the Scottish Cup and League Cup, plus the Ladbrokes Championship, with the Easter Road side and his form last season saw him rewarded with a Scotland cap during the summer.

Stevenson recently told the club’s official match programme that he wanted to finish his career at Hibs.

“I’m delighted to extend my deal for another couple of years,” he told Hibs TV. “It’s a great honour to be involved with this club.

“Every footballer will say that you keep learning things week in, week out. Every game there are some things where you think that you should have done it differently.

“Hopefully that will stand me in good stead. I’m always open minded and interested in new ideas and new things involving football.

“I know I have been here a while, but hopefully I’ve got a bit more to give.”

