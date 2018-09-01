Livingston 2-1 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated

Marks out of 10 for the Hibs players after a loss on the road

Adam Bogdan: Didn't have a lot to do and will have every right to question his defence for both goals. Smart stop kept the scoreline down - 7

Efe Ambrose: Did his best to get forward but lack of options saw him reduced to passing the ball sideways or hopeful punts upfield - 6

Paul Hanlon: Got forward well on a handful of occasions in the first half, and cleared his lines well but was at sixes and sevens with the rest of the Hibs defence for both goals - 6

Ryan Porteous: Struggled to get to grips with Menga, and was lucky on two occasions in the opening 45 after the striker left him for dead. Has had better games - 6

Martin Boyle: Plugged away on the right flank and got into good positions, including neat cross to set up Stevenson in the first half. Moved up top in the second as Neil Lennon switched things but best chance was a sliced effort into the side netting late on - 7

Lewis Stevenson: Should have put Hibs ahead after Boyle's cross fell to him but he sidefooted over. Organised hosts limited his usual forays down the wing - 6

Steven Whittaker: Last-ditch tackle prevented a Livi chance in the first half but seemed to fade as the game went on as he misplaced passes and was ponderous in possession - 5

Stevie Mallan: Tried to pull the strings in the first half but disappeared in the second period. Replaced by Agyepong with 20 minutes remaining - 5

Daryl Horgan: Shot over from 25 yards in the first half and neat touches helped Hibs control the game. Opened the scoring with composed finish after goalmouth scramble and was Hibs' most creative player on the day - 7

Lewis Allan: Surprise starter but was one of Hibs' best performers. Got into good positions, link-up play was good and he held the ball up well. Couple of half-chances in the first half but has done his long-term chances no harm - 7

Jamie Maclaren: Harried and hassled in the first half as Hibs bossed the opening exchanges but suffered from the whole team's meltdown after Horgan's goal. Made way for Hyndman just after the hour mark - 6

Subs

Emerson Hyndman (for Maclaren): Tried to get on the ball but was a virtual spectator as Livingston went long and ran Hibs ragged after conceding - 6

Thomas Agyepong (for Mallan): Handed his debut with 20 minutes remaining. Couple of mazy runs forward hinted at what he will bring to the side when he's fully up to speed - 7

Oli Shaw (for Allan): Thrown on for last 15 as Hibs chased an equaliser but didn't see much of the ball as a resolute Livi defence refused to give up their winning position - 6