Livingston being 'punished unfairly' over rescheduling of Hibs game, says David Martindale

Livingston manager David Martindale is unhappy about his team now facing a run of five matches in 14 days

It comes after his side's Premiership clash on Saturday had to be postponed to the Covid outbreak which ravaged the Hibs squad last week.

The match has been rearranged for Wednesday, December 8, which means Livi now face Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and Dundee United in a two-week period after their next game away to St Mirren.

Martindale sympathises with Hibs boss Jack Ross but feels his team have been unfairly treated.

“I’m looking at our schedule in December and we now have five games in 14 days," he said.

“I can’t believe this is what we have to do and it's through no fault of our own.

“If you include St Johnstone on January 2 we have nine games in 35 days.

“I’m highly frustrated that's when the Hibs game is but that's when we were told to play.

“I was hoping the SPFL would put it back until January or February but we never had a choice.

“I argued our case and I don't think it's right for players' well-being to be playing that many games in 14 days.

“I don't think it is looking after the players and it is a big ask for them."

Martindale, speaking to the Scottish Sun, believes his team’s crammed fixture list gives opponents an unfair advantage.

“Sporting integrity slightly goes out of the window," he added.

“Dundee United are the fifth team we play and I think it gives them a sporting advantage, but it's not their fault.

"I don't mind if you have a lot of games because you are being successful where you maybe get to the cup semi-finals and things like that.

“But we have been hindered, and I'm not blaming Hibs for that, but we have an extra game to make it five in just 14 days and for me it is unfair.