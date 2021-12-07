Livingston v Hibs: Team news, starting XIs, how to watch live, match odds
Hibs travel to Livingston in a cinch Premiership match at the Tony Macaroni Arena they will be desperate to win after one win in eight league games.
The run of results may not be reflective of recent performances, but Jack Ross and his team know they must pick up points to back into the top six and avoid looking over the shoulders.
Second from bottom, Livingston are in a relegation battle and need a win to put a stop to their run of bad results
Where and when
The match will take place at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday, December 8. Kick-off if 7.45pm.
How to watch
The game will be streamed live on Livingston TV. Fans of both clubs can purchase a stream for £20.
Team news
The Hibs squad is unchanged from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell. Sean Mackie, Dan Mackay, Melker Hallberg need some game time, which is difficult due to the busy schedule. Kyle Magennis remains out. Christian Doidge is in cntention to start.
Livingston left-back Jackson Longridge is available after serving a suspension. Manager David Martindale has a couple of players who are doubtful after picking up knocks on Sunday but he refused to name them. Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly are expected to remain on the sidelines.
Possible line-ups
Hibs: Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon; Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Campbell, Doig; Boyle, Nisbet.
Livingston: Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Parkes, Longridge; Holt, McMillan, Omeonga, Forrest; Shinnie; Anderson.
Referee
Don Robertson is the man in the middle.
Head to head
The last encounter between the teams came on August 28 at Easter Road, Hibs winning 2-0 victory. Hibs drew 1-1 and won 4-1 at the Tony Macaroni Arena last season. But Livi have beaten Hibs in each of the past three seasons.
Form guide
Livingston are 11th in the table have not won any of their last six matches, but pushed Rangers and Hearts especially in their two most recent home games. Hibs have won only one of their last eight league games, but Jack Ross has been pleased with recent performances.
What the managers said
Hibs manager Jack Ross: “Their record over recent seasons has been brilliant, and maybe at times they are not given enough credit for how effective they are. We saw that as recently as the weekend. For the majority of the game, the Livingston performance was really strong and positive. We know from previous seasons how difficult a match it is, but we travel knowing the importance of a win to us, and also looking to replicate large parts of our performances in recent games as well.”
Livingston boss David Martindale: “Is recent form for either team going to make any difference in this game? I don't think it is. Momentum helps slightly when you're on a good run, but not many teams in the Premiership can get on these runs because they've not got the budgets.”
What the bookies say
Hibs are 13/10 favourites. A Motherwell victory will return odds of 231/1, while a draw is set at 2/1.
