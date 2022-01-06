'Look after him' - Liam Henderson sends message to Hibs after brother Ewan Henderson completes Easter Road switch
Liam Henderson has sent a message to Hibs just hours after the Easter Road side announced the signing of younger brother Ewan.
The 21-year-old put pen to paper on an initial loan deal and will sign a three-year permanent contract in the summer, following in his sibling’s footsteps by pulling on the green and white jersey.
The older Henderson played in Empoli’s breathless 3-3 draw with Lazio on Thursday afternoon but was quick to address his wee brother’s move and throw in some praise for Shaun Maloney.
"It’s wonderful to see. Undoubtedly a great place to play football, under a top young manager,” he wrote.
He also hinted that a return to Easter Road could be on the cards, adding: “Can’t wait to see him walk out at Easter Road. Look after him.”
Liam played more than 40 games for Hibs during a loan spell from Celtic, registering two assists in the 2016 Scottish Cup final as the Hibees ended their 114-year hoodoo.