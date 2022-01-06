Former HIbee Liam Henderson has reacted to his brother joining Hibs

The 21-year-old put pen to paper on an initial loan deal and will sign a three-year permanent contract in the summer, following in his sibling’s footsteps by pulling on the green and white jersey.

The older Henderson played in Empoli’s breathless 3-3 draw with Lazio on Thursday afternoon but was quick to address his wee brother’s move and throw in some praise for Shaun Maloney.

"It’s wonderful to see. Undoubtedly a great place to play football, under a top young manager,” he wrote.

He also hinted that a return to Easter Road could be on the cards, adding: “Can’t wait to see him walk out at Easter Road. Look after him.”