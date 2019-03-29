'Mallan treated unfairly by a lot of our support': Hibs fans react to 2-1 win at Livingston

Reaction on social media from the Hibs support after another victory for Paul Heckingbottom's side, this time winning 2-1 at Livingston.

@jimmymcnulty88: Just home from football great 3pts for the Hibees.

@CRM1875: Cracking win nervy end to the match.

@scunnerc1: Been saying for ages that Mallan is unfairly treated by a lot of our fans. 13 goals now and plenty assists.

@RobbieSincIair: "Alright, but apart from the 41 games, the 13 goals, 10 assists, free kicks, corners, shooting from midfield, first touch, the attacking option, and accurate passing - what has Stevie Mallan ever done for Hibs?"

@GMurray93: What a classy finish from the wee man! Messi-esque take.

@HibsNews1875: Thought Slivka was excellent when he came on, as was Murray... great to see players making an impact from the bench!

@JDHibs: Mallan superb. McGregor superb. McNulty superb. Terrific performance and result. Hecky's at the wheel!

@HibsNews1875: Darren McGregor and Paul Hanlon both solid at the back for the #Hibees tonight!

@BarryMa07295885: Aye f*** the Hertz. Heckingbottom in his interviews comes across as a very football savvy guy.I think he is going to be brilliant for Hibs. Onwards an onwards bigtime.

@ConnorHandren93: Oméonga and Horgan were poor tonight, glad Hecky seen it and took them off and the 2 subs came on and started to make us tick.

@JonathanORourk1: Heckingbottom got them back playing with confidence. Great result

@Harry_McArthur: The thing I love about Heckingbottom is how well he adapts and changes the team. Poor first half but fantastic and dominant in the second. Terrific performance and maintains his 100% away record. The belief he has given this team is superb.