Shaun Maloney on what Rocky Bushiri thought of the red card as Hibs boss laments loss of Kevin Nisbet

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney applauds the travelling fans at full time at Dens Park

The Belgian centre-back was dismissed following an off-the-ball incident with Paul McGowan, leaving Hibs to play more than half an hour with ten men.

Speaking afterwards the Easter Road manager said: “I have only seen one angle and I couldn't quite see exactly what happened.

"Rocky was a bit upset in the dressing room and disappointed so I will wait until I see it back on TV. I haven’t seen it back to be able to talk to him about it yet.

"Obviously it changed the dynamic of the game but even with the sending-off, I was really happy with the performance of the team. In the first half I thought we were a little bit slow, a little bit tentative in the final third.

"After that, going down to ten, I thought some of the individual performances were excellent. I think this could turn out to be a very good point in the end.”

Maloney won’t have any of his injured players back for the weekend visit of St Johnstone, including Kevin Nisbet, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with knee ligament damage.

He continued: “It is hugely disappointing for him and a huge loss for us as he was getting back to his best form so it is disappointing for everyone.

"We should find out in the next couple of days if he’ll need surgery – he is going to see an expert, but it looks like it will be needed.

"It’s definitely his season done but we should find out soon how long we’ll be without him.

"It is a big blow. Kevin was really getting to the point of being into contention for Scotland, although I'd never tell a national team manager who to pick.

"His work rate was really starting to have a big impact on the team out of possession.