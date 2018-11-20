Martin Boyle: Australia fans react to Hibs winger’s first Socceroos start

Fans of the Australian national football team have been showering Martin Boyle with praise after the Hibs winger netted a brace and notched an assist on his first start for the Socceroos.

The 25-year-old had come on as a late sub for Easter Road team mate Jamie Maclaren as Graham Arnold’s side snatched a 1-1 draw against South Korea in Brisbane on Saturday, and earned a starting berth against Lebanon in Sydney.

Martin Boyle celebrates scoring against Lebanon during the international friendly match in Sydney. Picture: Getty images

Boyle netted the opener on 19 minutes, and scored his and Australia’s second five minutes before the interval. He then laid on the third goal for Matthew Leckie.

Socceroos fans took to social media to praise Boyle’s contribution, with some wanting to know why he hadn’t been called up to the World Cup squad.

Justin Tickner wrote: “I was definitely one of the Graham Arnold doubters when he was announced as coach, but the inclusion of Martin Boyle is already looking like a shrewd piece of scouting. Kudos to Arnold and co.”

Alex Hart stated: “Martin Boyle. We have a new Socceroos star.”

Australian Women international Kyah Simon wanted to know: “Where’s Martin Boyle been?”

Daniel Garb added: “Anyone who was against the Socceroos going out and getting Martin Boyle can go and swim with the Loch Ness monster.”

Nick Stoll joked: “Martin Boyle continuing a great local Australian football tradition of being a ring-in who no one knows but ends up over-performing expectations. Worthy of being added to the group chat.”

Anthony Geurts wanted to know: “So, any more Martin Boyles out there we can pinch?”

Tim Wilson had a question: “Where’s Martin Boyle been hiding all this time?”

Dimitri Peppas brought out the stats: “Martin Boyle (2 matches / 2 goals) has more Socceroos goals than Scott McDonald (26 matches / 0 goals).”

Gary Bradbury reckoned: “Scotland must be kicking themselves after losing Martin Boyle to Socceroos and he scores a brace on his first start and an assist. Welcome to Australia, Martin!”

Ray Gatt added: “[Martin Boyle] did great. And he is a quality person too. Great to interview him tonight after the game. Very humble.”

Sam Hornsey was in a jubilant mood: “Martin Boyle goes alright doesn’t he? #ThanksScotland.”

Melissa Muscat wrote: “So the guy who’s never been to Australia can definitely play for Australia... Where the hell was he in June?!”

Twitter user @toffeesontop wrote: “This boy plays with agression, intensity and purpose! We need all 11 players to adopt that mentality. Unfortunately the rest of the side jogs around at a moderate intensity and this needs to change!”

Last word to @D_Moon88, who said: “I don’t want to get too carried away but I think Martin Boyle might be the best Socceroo of all time.”

