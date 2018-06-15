Martin Boyle delighted Hibs have tied down Kamberi

Martin Boyle has welcomed the return of Florian Kamberi to Hibs.

The Swiss striker has been signed on a three-year deal after scoring nine goals in 14 appearances while on loan from Grasshopper Zurich in the second half of last season.

Fellow attacker Boyle reckons the 23-year-old brings plenty of quality to Hibs. “It’s a great signing,” Boyle said.

“He’s got a lot of attributes – he’s strong, he’s powerful, he’s a good runner and he can score goals. He’s a physical lad, his movement’s good and he gets on the end of crosses. I’m happy he’s tied down and it should give the supporters a lift because this is what they wanted.”

Boyle believes Kamberi will benefit from having had three-and-half months to acclimatise to Scottish football last season.

“He hit the ground running last season but now he’s had a feel of it so he knows what it’s all about,” he said. “Hopefully he can have a good pre-season with the boys and we get more of the same from him.”

Kamberi formed a fruitful partnership with fellow loan striker Jamie Maclaren from January onwards, but it remains to be seen if Hibs will be able to bring the Australian back for the upcoming season. Maclaren, contracted to German side Darmstadt, is currently at the World Cup with his country and his future is unlikely to be resolved any time soon. “Flo worked well with Jamie last season but he’s the type of player I’m pretty sure who could play up front with anyone,” said Boyle.