Martin Boyle is the best attacker in Scotland, says Jack Ross
Hibs boss Jack Ross has hailed Martin Boyle as the best attacker in the Scottish Premiership, as the Hampden hat-trick hero returns to the team in a bid to torment Rangers again.
Boyle was suspended for Saturday’s victory at St Johnstone after being sent off against Ross County last midweek, but returns fresh and raring to go for tonight’s cinch Premiership re-match against a Rangers team he ripped apart in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final 11 days ago.
“His recent impact against Rangers is very obvious, so to have him back is a big boost for us,” said Ross. “For me, he’s one of the most productive and effective attacking players in the league.”
“We all have opinions on players, who we think are better than others, or how good they are, particularly attacking players.
“I am probably a big one for judging it on the end product – goals and assists. That’s not being consumed by stats. It’s just a very important stat for an attacking player.
“Over the last two years, his numbers have been outstanding, goals and assists.
“I would think, without even looking at it, it would put him up there with anybody in the league. So that alone would suggest he’s a top, if not the top, one.
“For me, working with him every day. I don’t think there are many managers in the Premiership that wouldn’t like him in their squad because of what he can do. When he is in full flow, he is very difficult to stop.”