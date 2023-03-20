News you can trust since 1873
Martin Boyle joins up with Australia as Hibs ace revives 'vibe manager' role with Socceroos

Martin Boyle has joined the Australia national team for the upcoming international break, despite still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 20th Mar 2023, 19:24 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 19:24 GMT

Surgery on his knee ruled him out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but he stayed on with the Socceroos as self-appointed ‘vibe manager’, and Graham Arnold requested Boyle be allowed to leave Hibs and join up with his Australian colleagues to provide moral support, while also continuing to work on his rehab with the country’s medical team.

Australia face Ecuador in a double-header on home soil and although the 29-year-old attacker was understandably omitted from the playing squad called up for the matches, he will nevertheless have a big role to play, with Arnold valuing what the Scottish-born Socceroo brings to the table.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “We are really pleased with how Martin has been progressing over the last few months and he is well on track with his rehabilitation and recovery. The last few months have been difficult for him, but he has been working really hard to make sure he gets back to full fitness as quickly as he can.

Martin Boyle has joined up with Australia for the international break
“When you are out injured for a long period of time, it can be a lonely place as a footballer. This is a good opportunity for Boyler to go out to Australia, link up with his international teammates and receive some of the best medical care in a new environment. The change of scenery will be good for his mindset, and I’m sure he will come back revitalised when we welcome him back in a week’s time.”

