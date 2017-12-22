Marvin Bartley grateful for help in raising Grenfell Tower funds

Marvin Bartley has declared his gratitude to everyone who helped him raise more than £4500 to donate to the Grenfell Tower Appeal.

The Hibs midfielder auctioned strips from stars like Harry Arter, Danny Ings and Charlie Austin, and also encouraged supporters to donate money after being left saddened by the effects of the fire at the west London tower block in June which left 71 people dead and hundreds of others without a home.

The funds raised will help buy Christmas presents for children affected and also stage a Christmas party this weekend.

“I want to thank everyone who donated because without them I wouldn’t have had anything to hand over,” said Bartley, whose charitable side extended to helping the homeless last Christmas. “I even had a few Hearts supporters donate, so it shows that some things are bigger than football rivalries. I’m probably one of the most hated Hibs players across that side of the city so I do thank every Hearts supporter who donated, as well as everyone else who has helped.

“I raised £1500 on the ‘gofundme’ page and then we’ve just over £3000 in cash donations, which includes the strip auction. I want to thank all the lads who donated strips as well. There are so many different things going on beyond just the Christmas stuff. It’s something I’ll try and contribute to from here on in because it’s really hard when you realise what’s happened to so many people.”